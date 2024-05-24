Enea Signaling Security Description

Enea Signaling Security is a suite of security solutions designed to protect telecommunications signaling networks from cyber threats. The platform addresses vulnerabilities present across multiple network generations through interoperability between different protocols. The core offering includes a multi-protocol signaling firewall that protects SS7, Diameter, GTP-C, and HTTP/2 (5G) signaling interfaces. The firewall filters and analyzes signaling traffic in real time to detect and block attacks such as subscriber information extraction, device location tracking, call and message interception, and denial of service attacks. The solution incorporates a Signaling Intelligence Layer that provides visualized threat intelligence insights into network activity. This component enables security teams to monitor and understand threats occurring within their signaling infrastructure. Enea's approach combines global threat intelligence gathered from deployments across five continents with continuous analysis by their threat intelligence team. The system follows an observe-learn-adapt-protect cycle, where real-world attack data is analyzed to develop actionable insights that are then used to refine firewall rules and configurations. Additional components include voice firewall capabilities for combating caller ID spoofing and fraud, threat intelligence services for investigating cyber threat events, and penetration testing services for SS7, Diameter, and GTP defenses. The platform also offers specialized threat intelligence for national security organizations.