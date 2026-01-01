Cato Networks Network Firewall Description

Cato Networks Network Firewall is a firewall-as-a-service (FWaaS) solution that provides next-generation firewall capabilities as a cloud-hosted service. The product decouples security functions from physical infrastructure to protect corporate assets across on-premises and cloud environments. The solution performs access control to regulate inbound and outbound traffic, threat defense to detect and block threats, and logging and auditing to track network events. It addresses the CIA triad by preventing unauthorized access to sensitive information, protecting data integrity, and ensuring availability of mission-critical resources. The firewall includes routing capabilities, data packet filtering, malware prevention, network access control (NAC), remote access through VPN tunnels, web filtering by domain names or categories, spam and phishing protection, and encryption for secure data exchange. It provides deep packet inspection (DPI) to identify malicious activity within data packets and application-aware inspection at network Level 7. The cloud-native architecture enables location-independent protection for remote users and cloud applications, on-demand scalability without hardware limitations, and continuous upgrades by the service provider. The solution integrates with security information and event management (SIEM) systems for correlation with data from other security tools. It serves as a component of SASE (Secure Access Service Edge) architecture.