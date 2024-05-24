GajShield Contextual Intelligence Engine Description

GajShield Contextual Intelligence Engine is a technology integrated into GajShield Data Security Firewalls that provides visibility and control beyond traditional Layer 7 application inspection. The engine performs deep inspection at multiple levels to understand application context and data transactions across network traffic and SaaS applications. The engine analyzes contextual parameters including user identity, time, location, application usage patterns, and detailed communication metadata. For email security, it inspects sender and recipient information, email subjects, body content, signatures, attachments, and file contents. It examines hash values, fingerprints, metadata, and watermarks to create comprehensive data context. The technology combines contextual analysis with machine learning to identify anomalies and abnormal network behaviors that may indicate threats. It extends visibility to web uploads, social networking sites, instant messaging, and various SaaS applications to monitor data transactions. The engine enables organizations to implement context-based security policies that control access based on user identity, application type, data sensitivity, and situational factors. It provides reporting capabilities for bandwidth usage, application traffic, user activity, P2P usage, URL categories, and trend analysis. The system monitors data as it exits the organization, tracking sources and destinations of communications including URLs, email addresses, body content, subjects, and attachment contents. It supports security for mobile and remote workforces by providing visibility across devices accessing the network from various locations.