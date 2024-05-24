SonicWall FIREWALL SECURITY SERVICES Description

SonicWall Firewall Security Services provides security service bundles that extend the capabilities of SonicWall next-generation firewalls. The product offers two main service suites: Advanced Protection Security Suite and Managed Protection Security Suite (MPSS). The Advanced Protection Security Suite includes threat protection services with Capture ATP sandboxing technology using RTDMI (Real-Time Deep Memory Inspection), cloud-based network management, 7-day advanced reporting and analytics (extendable to 30, 90, or 365 days), 24/7 support, and embedded warranty coverage up to $100,000. The Managed Protection Security Suite provides fully managed firewall services including 24/7 monitoring, configuration management, scheduled firmware updates, monthly health check reports, firewall event notifications, 30-day advanced reporting and analytics (extendable to 90 or 365 days), enhanced support, and embedded warranty coverage up to $200,000. Both suites include intrusion prevention system (IPS), application control, content filtering, gateway anti-virus, DNS security with DNS filtering, deep packet TLS/SSL decryption and inspection, GeoIP country traffic identification, botnet command and control detection and blocking, and anti-spam services. The services integrate with SonicWall's NSM cloud management platform for centralized network management and reporting.