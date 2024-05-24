Top Alternatives to OPSWAT MetaDefender SandboxSecurity Operations
AI-driven malware sandbox for detecting evasive threats and zero-day attacks
127 Alternatives to OPSWAT MetaDefender Sandbox
Wazuh is an open-source security platform offering unified XDR and SIEM protection for endpoints and cloud workloads, integrating various security functions into a single architecture.
AI-driven XDR platform for endpoint security with threat prevention and detection
Unified cybersecurity platform with XDR, EDR, PAM, email security, and compliance
XDR platform with NDR, EDR, deception, AD security, and CNAPP capabilities
Unified cybersecurity platform with modular security controls and AI engine
AI-powered security platform for detection, response, and threat protection
XDR platform with Agentic SIEM and SOAR for unified threat detection & response
AI-powered XDR platform for automated threat detection and response
Integrated XDR platform combining NDR, SIEM, EDR, and SOAR capabilities
AI-powered SaaS XDR platform for threat detection and response
XDR solution for unified detection and response across Microsoft 365
XDR platform with AI-driven threat detection across network, endpoint, email, cloud
XDR platform for threat detection, prevention & response across enterprise
Unified XDR platform with AI-powered threat detection and 24x7 MDR services
AI-native SecOps platform combining SIEM, XDR, NDR, ITDR, and UEBA capabilities
Unified XDR platform for threat detection and response across network, endpoint, and cloud
XDR platform providing detection and response across endpoints, networks, and email
XDR platform with MDR and SOCaaS for threat detection and response
XDR platform for threat monitoring, detection, and response across environments
All-in-one platform combining SIEM, XDR, SOAR with AI/ML threat detection
XDR platform with AI-enhanced SIEM, automated response, and endpoint visibility
Open source SIEM and XDR platform for real-time threat detection and response
Cloud-based unified security platform with modular XDR and exposure mgmt
XDR service for continuous threat exposure management and automated response
Agentic AI security operations platform for autonomous threat investigation
XDR platform with SIEM, log management, threat detection, and compliance
XDR platform with AI-powered threat detection, investigation, and response
XDR platform for endpoints, servers, and cloud workloads with EDR capabilities
XDR platform for threat detection and response across multiple security layers
AI-based XDR platform for threat detection and automated response
Unified security platform combining XDR, SOAR, and threat intelligence
Unified security platform integrating endpoint, network, cloud, and XDR controls
Interactive product tours for Trellix security platform and products
GenAI-powered security operations platform for automated alert investigation
XDR platform with 24x7 SOC, threat detection, and automated response
AI-driven SOC platform combining SIEM, SOAR, EDR, NDR, and CDR capabilities
XDR platform correlating multi-source telemetry into attack stories (MalOps)
AI-powered XDR platform for threat detection and autonomous response
AI-powered XDR platform for unified threat detection and response
AI-driven MXDR service with 24x7 monitoring, threat hunting, and response
XDR platform for automotive, connected vehicles, and mobility IoT cybersecurity
Cloud-based XDR platform for connected vehicle cybersecurity monitoring
Cloud-based XDR platform for connected vehicles and smart mobility ecosystems
AI-based Open XDR platform integrating NDR, AD, and FW for threat detection
Cloud-based XDR platform for unified security monitoring and threat detection
Runtime monitoring and automated mitigation for execution anomalies
Real-time ransomware detection & blocking for storage systems with recovery
Unified cybersecurity platform with multiple security modules and single agent
DNS traffic monitoring and threat blocking module within TEHTRIS XDR Platform
XDR platform combining NDR, EDR, SIEM, SOAR & UEBA for threat detection
Centralized XDR platform with MXDR services and threat hunting capabilities
Real-time threat detection and response platform for internal and external threats
Enterprise XDR platform for unified threat detection and incident response
Open XDR platform with SIEM, NDR, cloud detection, and threat intelligence
XDR platform for threat detection & response across endpoints, identity, email
Unified XDR platform with AI detection, automated response, and 24x7 MDR service
AI-powered SOC agent for autonomous threat detection and response
Unified XDR platform consolidating security data across endpoints, network, IAM, and cloud
AI-driven XDR platform with detection, correlation, investigation, and response
AI-driven Open XDR platform for MSSPs with multi-tenancy and automation
XDR platform with SOAR capabilities for security operations centers
Unified threat detection platform for network, endpoint, cloud, and user telemetry
XDR platform for unified threat detection, investigation, and response
Managed XDR service built on CrowdStrike Falcon LogScale platform
Cloud-based Security Operations-as-a-Service with XDR engine and 700+ connectors
AI-driven SOC platform with autonomous threat detection, investigation & response
XDR platform with endpoint protection, detection, and automated response
XDR platform with behavioral analytics for threat detection and response
Managed XDR service powered by Rapid7 platform from Integrity360
SaaS XDR platform combining threat intelligence with automated response
XDR platform integrated with UEM for endpoint threat detection and response
AI-native unified security platform for MSPs covering identity, endpoint, email
Managed XDR service with 24/7 monitoring, incident response, and SOAR automation
XDR platform with threat detection, automated response, and cross-correlation
Managed XDR service with 24/7 monitoring across endpoints, networks, and cloud
Managed XDR service providing threat detection and response capabilities
XDR platform for unified threat detection & response across IT/OT environments
Open-XDR security fabric powering MDR and managed SIEM services
XDR platform with AI-driven threat detection and automated response
Platform for detecting & preventing ad fraud, bot attacks, & account fraud
Protects apps from bots, AI agents, fraud, and client-side threats
Cloud-based SecOps platform with EDR, SIEM, automation, and AI integration
Custom detection & response rule creation platform with sub-100ms response time
Managed XDR service for threat detection and response across enterprise environments
XDR solution for MSPs with exposure management and optional 24/7 SOC support
Open source XDR platform for threat detection and response across IT layers
AI-powered threat detection across IaaS, SaaS, code, and identity systems
AI-driven SOC platform for detection, triage, investigation, and response
AI-powered XDR platform for cloud and SaaS threat detection and response
AI-driven unified SOC platform with cross-domain visibility and automation
AI-driven XDR platform unifying detection, hunting, and response capabilities
AI-driven threat detection platform with real-time correlation & analytics
XDR agent providing endpoint telemetry and behavioral threat detection
24/7 XDR platform with SOC, NG-SIEM, and automated threat detection
Managed XDR service with 24/7 monitoring and expert-led incident response
XDR platform with 24/7 MDR, SIEM, vulnerability assessment, and compliance
Managed XDR service using Trend Micro tech for real-time threat detection & response.
AI-driven security platform covering multiple cybersecurity domains.
AI-powered modular security platform with XDR, identity, email, endpoint & EASM.
Multi-layer defense platform combining network, traffic, and endpoint security.
Fully managed XDR suite with 24x7 SOC, SIEM, SOAR, NDR & vuln detection.
Autonomous AI detection & response platform for Microsoft 365 environments.
Multi-layered detection platform covering endpoint, network, cloud, and vuln assessment.
SaaS SecOps platform for unified threat detection, response, and IR.
Cyber-fraud fusion platform for digital banking covering mobile, web & API.
Real-time IR automation platform using continuous attack graphs & ML detection.
ML-powered cloud workload threat detection with real-time attack storyboarding.
ML-based multi-cloud workload visibility with continuous attack graph tracking.
Real-time cloud-native threat detection via continuous causal attack graph storyboarding.
AI SOC agents platform automating threat investigation & incident triage.
Unified SecOps platform combining MDR, VM, SIEM, and response capabilities.
Modular cybersecurity platform by CyberCyte with composable security components.
Managed XDR service combining AI analytics and 24/7 human oversight for threat detection.
Agentless autonomous platform for threat detection, containment & posture mgmt.
Integrated XDR/SIEM/SOAR endpoint security platform with ML and AI.
Unified XDR+SIEM+VM+FIM+SOAR platform built on Wazuh.
Managed XDR service integrating multi-source security data into a unified platform.
Cloud platform for automotive fleet cybersecurity monitoring and SOC integration.
AI-native predictive SecOps platform using LLMs for threat detection.
Unified NDR, EDR, SOAR & UEBA platform for APT detection & response.
Unified IT security platform for visibility, patching, policy, and alert mgmt.
Managed XDR service combining MDR, SIEM, EDR, UBA, NDR & Dark Web Monitoring.
Managed security bundle with EDR, email security, and awareness training.
AI-powered IoT threat detection with runtime integrity verification.
XDR platform with EDR, NGAV, MDR, threat hunting, and incident response
SentinelOne's Singularity Platform is an AI-powered enterprise security platform providing autonomous endpoint, cloud, identity, and data protection through its integrated XDR solution.
Real-time, eBPF-based Security Observability and Runtime Enforcement component