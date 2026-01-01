Cybereason XDR Logo

Cybereason XDR

XDR platform correlating multi-source telemetry into attack stories (MalOps)

Security Operations
Commercial
Cybereason XDR Description

Cybereason XDR is an extended detection and response platform that consolidates telemetry from multiple security sources into correlated attack stories called MalOps (malicious operations). The platform provides a vendor-agnostic architecture that integrates with endpoints, applications, identities, network, workspace, cloud sources, and operational technology. The solution correlates and enriches data from over 65 telemetry sources to uncover threats that might be missed by siloed security tools. It reduces alert noise by deprioritizing low-quality alerts and correlating true positives into actionable attack stories presented in a single view. Cybereason XDR includes an XDR Dashboard that provides visibility into threats by MITRE classification, tracks operational metrics, and monitors integration health. The MalOp feature creates holistic attack stories that reduce time to detect and investigate by correlating data across all ingested sources. Response actions can be initiated to cross-domain sources directly from the MalOp console. The platform uses Cybereason Connect for rapid integration onboarding, requiring only tenant details, client details, and credentials to complete setup. It supports bi-directional response capabilities to non-endpoint data sources through a central console. The solution includes managed XDR capabilities that extend managed detection and response across the entire technology stack beyond just endpoints. It provides MITRE ATT&CK coverage for ransomware and advanced persistent threat defense.

Cybereason XDR is XDR platform correlating multi-source telemetry into attack stories (MalOps). It is a Security Operations solution designed to help security teams with APT, MITRE Attack, Managed Detection Response.

