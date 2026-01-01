AhnLab Connect PLUS Description

AhnLab Connect PLUS is a unified security platform that integrates extended detection and response (XDR), security orchestration automation and response (SOAR), and threat intelligence capabilities. The platform aims to consolidate security operations through three main components: AhnLab XDR for threat detection and response, AhnLab TIP for threat intelligence, and AhnLab SOAR for security automation and orchestration. The platform uses AI-powered detection capabilities and playbook-driven automation to reduce security operational overhead. It provides threat monitoring, detection, investigation, and response capabilities across multiple security domains. The threat intelligence component delivers intelligence-driven security through the AhnLab TIP platform. AhnLab Connect PLUS features an open-platform architecture that supports API-driven integrations with third-party and native solutions. This approach enables event synchronization, data enrichment, and generation of actionable insights across different security tools. The platform addresses security use cases including threat detection and response (TDR) and SOC modernization. It is designed to help organizations manage security complexity through automation and orchestration, allowing security teams to focus on strategic tasks rather than operational overhead. The platform includes AhnLab SOAR Basic, a version dedicated to native AhnLab solutions, alongside the full SOAR platform that supports broader integrations.