CybrHawk SIEM XDR
CybrHawk SIEM XDR
CybrHawk SIEM XDR Description
CybrHawk SIEM XDR is an Extended Detection and Response platform that consolidates threat detection and incident response capabilities into a unified view. The platform ingests and correlates data from multiple sources including endpoints, cloud environments, servers, firewalls, applications, and user behavior. The system provides cross-environment visibility to identify hidden threats and reduce dwell time. It combines SIEM capabilities with XDR functionality to enable security teams to detect, analyze, and respond to threats across their entire infrastructure. The platform is designed for enterprise environments requiring centralized security monitoring and incident response across diverse technology stacks. It processes security telemetry from various sources to provide correlation and analytics for threat detection. CybrHawk SIEM XDR aims to reduce the complexity of managing multiple security tools by providing a single platform for detection and response activities. The system supports security operations teams in identifying threats that may span multiple attack vectors or infrastructure components.
CybrHawk SIEM XDR FAQ
Common questions about CybrHawk SIEM XDR including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
