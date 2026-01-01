Stellar Cyber Multi-Layered AI Platform
Stellar Cyber Multi-Layered AI Platform
Stellar Cyber Multi-Layered AI Platform Description
Stellar Cyber Multi-Layered AI Platform is an Open XDR solution designed for Managed Security Service Providers (MSSPs) to deliver security operations services across multiple customers. The platform combines Extended Detection and Response (XDR), Network Detection and Response (NDR), Next Generation SIEM, and automated response capabilities. The platform is built on an Open XDR architecture that integrates with existing security tools including EDR solutions from multiple vendors. It provides multi-tenant capabilities that prevent commingling of customer data while allowing security analysts to manage multiple customers from a single interface. The system uses machine learning correlation techniques, specifically graph machine learning, to combine alerts into prioritized cases for investigation. It includes proprietary sensors for collecting raw network and log data to identify threats that may be missed by existing security tools. The platform offers flexible data sourcing through pre-built integrations with security controls, IT tools, and productivity applications. MSSPs can customize dashboards, reports, and automatic threat hunting rules to provide differentiated services. Stellar Cyber operates on a single platform, single license model to reduce commercial complexity. The solution enables MSSPs to offer SOC-as-a-Service and MDR-as-a-Service while supporting customer preferences for bringing their own EDR solutions.
