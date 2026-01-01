Stellar Cyber Multi-Layer AI™
Stellar Cyber Multi-Layer AI™ Description
Stellar Cyber Multi-Layer AI is an extended detection and response platform that combines multiple artificial intelligence techniques for threat detection and security operations. The platform uses four distinct AI layers to address different aspects of security operations. Detection AI employs supervised machine learning to identify known threats and unsupervised machine learning to detect anomalous behavior indicative of unknown and zero-day threats. Models baseline over several weeks on a per-customer or per-tenant basis. Correlation AI uses GraphML-based artificial intelligence to automatically connect related alerts and events from any data source based on property, temporal, and behavioral similarities. This correlation occurs across detections and other data signals to assemble related data points that may indicate attacks. LLM-Driven AI provides an investigation assistant that responds to natural language queries from analysts, enabling them to ask questions about incidents and threat data in conversational language. This feature reduces analyst decision-making requirements and accelerates threat response times. Agentic AI powers automated playbooks for triage and response actions. Users can configure playbooks with specific context, conditions, and outcomes, deploying them globally or per tenant. The platform includes built-in playbooks and supports custom playbook creation for triggering EDR responses, calling webhooks, or sending emails. The platform integrates network detection and response, SIEM capabilities, and automated response functions within a unified architecture. It provides visibility across multiple data sources and security tools through a centralized interface.
