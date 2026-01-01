Integrity360 Managed Rapid7 XDR Description

Integrity360 Managed Rapid7 XDR is a managed extended detection and response service that combines Rapid7's XDR technology with Integrity360's security operations capabilities. The service provides organizations with managed threat detection and response across multiple security layers including endpoints, networks, cloud environments, and applications. The service is delivered as part of Integrity360's broader managed security service portfolio, which includes various detection and response capabilities. As a managed XDR offering, it provides continuous monitoring, threat detection, investigation, and response activities handled by Integrity360's security operations team. The service leverages Rapid7's XDR platform to correlate security telemetry from multiple sources and provide unified visibility across the organization's attack surface. This enables detection of threats that may span multiple security domains and would be difficult to identify through siloed security tools. Organizations using this service receive access to Integrity360's security analysts who monitor alerts, investigate potential security incidents, and coordinate response activities. The managed service model allows organizations to benefit from XDR capabilities without requiring internal expertise to operate and maintain the platform. The service is designed for organizations seeking to enhance their threat detection and response capabilities through a managed service approach, particularly those looking to consolidate security operations across multiple technology layers.