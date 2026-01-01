AhnLab PLUS Platform
AhnLab PLUS Platform
Unified security platform integrating endpoint, network, cloud, and XDR controls
AhnLab PLUS Platform Description
AhnLab PLUS Platform is a unified security platform that consolidates multiple security domains into a single integrated system. The platform combines five security platforms: Endpoint PLUS, Network PLUS, Cloud PLUS, Service PLUS, and Connect PLUS, along with CPS PLUS for cyber-physical systems protection. The platform provides threat detection capabilities using AI and machine learning technologies to identify known and unknown threats. It includes prevention technologies for cross-domain cyber threats, automated response capabilities through integrated security controls, and risk management functions powered by XDR capabilities. The platform incorporates threat intelligence to support detection, response, and risk management across multiple security domains. It offers security controls for endpoints, network infrastructure (including firewall, IPS, DDoS mitigation, and sandboxing), cloud workloads and networks, and operational technology environments. AhnLab PLUS Platform includes XDR, SOAR, and threat intelligence platform capabilities through its Connect PLUS component. The platform provides centralized management through a single-pane-of-glass interface for monitoring and managing security across different domains. The platform addresses security for various industry verticals including manufacturing, gas, energy, and transportation through its CPS PLUS component, which secures OT endpoints, networks, and OT-connected IT systems.
AhnLab PLUS Platform is a Security Operations solution designed to help security teams with AI Powered Security, Automation, Cloud Security.
