Seceon aiXDR-PMAX

XDR platform with endpoint protection, detection, and automated response

Seceon aiXDR-PMAX is an extended detection and response platform that combines endpoint protection, detection, and response capabilities with automated remediation. The platform provides continuous monitoring across endpoints, servers, cloud environments, and IoT/OT systems. The solution integrates endpoint detection and response (EDR), endpoint protection platform (EPP), data loss prevention (DLP), file integrity monitoring (FIM), and user and entity behavior analytics (UEBA) capabilities. It collects telemetry from multiple sources and correlates events to provide contextual alerts for security analysts. aiXDR-PMAX uses AI and machine learning for behavioral analytics and anomaly detection. The platform baselines normal behavior and triggers alerts when abnormal patterns are detected. It monitors endpoint activities, process analytics, network events, and provides visibility into OS distribution, infected endpoints, and public network access. The platform offers threat detection for phishing, malware, insider threats, ransomware, and multi-layered attacks. It provides real-time visibility through interactive dashboards showing endpoint health, threat detection metrics, and network intelligence. Deployment options include integration with existing EDR/EPP solutions or deployment as a standalone solution with built-in endpoint protection. The platform supports multi-cloud environments including AWS, Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud.

Seceon aiXDR-PMAX is XDR platform with endpoint protection, detection, and automated response developed by Seceon Inc. It is a Security Operations solution designed to help security teams with AI Powered Security, Anomaly Detection, Behavioral Analysis.

