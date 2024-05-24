Orange Cyberdefense Managed Threat Detection [xdr] Description

Orange Cyberdefense Managed Threat Detection [xdr] is an Extended Detection and Response service that provides managed threat detection and response capabilities for organizations. The service operates as part of Orange Cyberdefense's broader managed security services portfolio, specifically within their Detect & Respond offerings. The service is designed to monitor and detect threats across multiple security layers and data sources within an organization's environment. As a managed service, it includes security operations center (SOC) support and expert analysis to identify and respond to security incidents. The XDR platform correlates security telemetry from various sources to provide visibility into potential threats and attack patterns. The service aims to reduce the time between threat detection and response by combining automated detection capabilities with human expertise from Orange Cyberdefense's security analysts. Organizations using this service receive continuous monitoring and threat detection without needing to build and maintain their own XDR infrastructure. The managed approach includes incident investigation, threat hunting, and response coordination as part of the service delivery model. The service is positioned to address challenges related to detecting advanced threats, responding to security incidents around the clock, and managing the complexity of modern security environments that span endpoints, networks, cloud infrastructure, and applications.