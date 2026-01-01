UTMStack Real-time SIEM & XDR Description

UTMStack is an open source unified threat management platform that combines SIEM and XDR capabilities for real-time threat detection and incident response. The platform collects, stores, and correlates log data from multiple sources using a proprietary correlation engine that analyzes data during ingestion. The system includes multiple integrated modules: log management for security information and event management, vulnerability management with active scanning and passive detection, access rights auditing for tracking account permissions, automated incident response across infrastructure, endpoint protection with advanced threat protection, XDR capabilities with malware and IOC detection, compliance automation for GDPR, GLBA, HIPAA, SOC 2 and CMMC, dark web monitoring for compromised credentials and PII, and file tracking for classified information. The platform leverages over 30 billion IOC elements from threat intelligence platforms and uses correlation rules and machine learning for detection. It supports integration with various technologies through APIs, Syslog, Netflow, and agents. The correlation engine processes data before indexing to enable faster detection and response times. Users can configure false positive conditions and tags to reduce alert fatigue and modify correlation rules through the interface. The platform provides dashboards for monitoring and visualization of security events across the infrastructure.