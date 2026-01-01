Coro Platform Logo

Coro Platform

Unified cybersecurity platform with multiple security modules and single agent

Coro Platform Description

Coro Platform is a unified cybersecurity solution that consolidates multiple security capabilities into a single platform. The platform operates through a single endpoint agent that works across Windows, Windows Server, Mac, and Linux operating systems. The platform includes multiple security modules that share a common data engine for cross-module communication and automated threat resolution. Each module can operate independently while maintaining integration with the unified system. Security modules include: - Email Security with inbound gateway, message encryption, and anti-phishing - Endpoint Security with next-generation antivirus, EDR, device posture management, and process control - Network Security with ZTNA, VPN, firewall, and DNS filtering - Secure Web Gateway for web traffic filtering - Cloud App Security for cloud drive malware detection and admin activity monitoring - Data Governance for both user and endpoint data with PII protection - Mobile Device Management for mobile threat protection - WiFi Phishing protection to prevent connections to suspicious endpoints - Security Awareness Training with phishing simulations The platform provides a centralized dashboard called Actionboard that displays security posture across all modules. The dashboard includes summary widgets and detailed panels for each module, allowing administrators to view metrics and resolve security tickets directly from the interface.

Coro Platform is Unified cybersecurity platform with multiple security modules and single agent developed by Coro Cybersecurity. It is a Security Operations solution designed to help security teams with Cloud Security, Data Loss Prevention, EDR.

