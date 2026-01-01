Cybrhawk Extended Detection & Response Logo

Cybrhawk Extended Detection & Response

XDR platform for threat detection & response across endpoints, identity, email

Security Operations
Commercial
Cybrhawk Extended Detection & Response Description

Cybrhawk Extended Detection & Response (SIEM XDR) is a security platform that unifies event collection and analytics to detect, investigate, and respond to threats across multiple security domains including endpoints, identity, email, applications, and cloud environments. The platform provides real-time correlation and User and Entity Behavior Analytics (UEBA) capabilities to identify lateral movement and privilege abuse within networks. It uses attack-mapped detections with risk scoring and blast-radius context to help security teams understand the scope and impact of security incidents. The solution offers investigation capabilities through timeline and relationship views, enabling analysts to trace attack paths and understand incident context. For response actions, the platform supports automated containment measures including host isolation, credential disabling, indicator of compromise (IOC) blocking, and ticket creation. The platform aims to reduce mean time to respond (MTTR) by streamlining detection and response workflows. It provides reporting capabilities designed for executive and auditor audiences, and includes features to reduce false positives and improve analyst efficiency.

Cybrhawk Extended Detection & Response is XDR platform for threat detection & response across endpoints, identity, email developed by CybrHawk. It is a Security Operations solution designed to help security teams with Endpoint Security, Incident Response, Lateral Movement.

