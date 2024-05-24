Alert Logic Description

Alert Logic provides managed extended detection and response (XDR) services designed to help organizations detect and respond to security threats across their IT environments. The service combines security monitoring, threat detection, and incident response capabilities delivered through a managed service model. The platform operates as a managed security service that monitors security events and alerts across an organization's infrastructure. Alert Logic's XDR service aims to provide visibility into potential security incidents and threats that may impact business operations. The service is delivered by Alert Logic's security operations team, which handles the monitoring and analysis of security data on behalf of customers. This managed approach is intended to provide organizations with access to security expertise and threat detection capabilities without requiring them to build and maintain their own security operations center. Alert Logic's XDR service focuses on correlating security data from multiple sources to identify potential threats and security incidents. The service includes response capabilities to help organizations address identified security issues.