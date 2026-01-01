Gurucul Open XDR Logo

Gurucul Open XDR Description

Gurucul Open XDR is an extended detection and response platform that provides visibility and response capabilities across multiple security environments. The platform uses an intelligent data processing fabric to ingest, enrich, normalize, and filter data from various sources and formats. The solution employs data science and behavioral analytics to detect threats and reduce false positives. It provides analysts with contextual information and evidence for each threat case, enabling prioritization of incidents rather than individual alerts. The platform includes automated response capabilities through customizable playbooks and API integrations. Users can configure the level of automation based on their risk tolerance and security processes. The solution offers federated search across data sources and link analysis for incident contextualization. Gurucul Open XDR is built on the REVEAL platform, which provides unified data and security analytics. The architecture is cloud-native and designed to work across hybrid and multi-cloud infrastructures. The platform includes identity and access analytics to detect identity-based threats beyond Active Directory. The solution provides a unified interface for threat hunting and investigations, eliminating the need to access multiple systems. It supports detection across security and non-security telemetry sources, extending beyond endpoint-centric approaches.

Gurucul Open XDR is XDR platform with behavioral analytics for threat detection and response developed by Gurucul. It is a Security Operations solution designed to help security teams with Automation, Behavioral Analysis, Cloud Native.

