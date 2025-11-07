Seqrite XDR Description

Seqrite XDR is an extended detection and response platform that provides threat detection, investigation, and remediation capabilities across multiple security layers. The solution utilizes machine learning and analytics to identify security incidents and anomalies in near real-time. The platform includes SIA (Seqrite Intelligent Assistant), an AI-powered virtual security analyst that provides predefined prompts and conversational interfaces for accessing incident and alert details. Detection capabilities are based on MITRE ATT&CK framework tactics, techniques, and procedures (TTPs), with support for custom and complex multi-system detection rules. The investigative workbench allows security teams to analyze related alerts as incidents, identify attack sources, and access detailed activity and network information. Threat hunting functionality enables searching for indicators of compromise (IOCs) across endpoints, with the ability to view threat frequency and details about impacted systems. The platform includes playbook automation for manual and automatic incident response workflows. Incident management features group related alerts into incidents with SLA tracking and detailed incident notes. The dashboard provides visibility into endpoint status, alerts, incidents, active users, and MITRE ATT&CK metrics, along with operational metrics such as analyst workload and ROI. Seqrite XDR integrates data from multiple security sources to provide unified visibility across IT environments. The platform is designed to reduce false positives compared to traditional SIEM solutions and optimize SOC efficiency.