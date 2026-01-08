CybrHawk XDR Logo

CybrHawk XDR

XDR platform for threat detection, prevention & response across enterprise

Security Operations
Commercial
Visit website
Claim and verify your listing
0
Nikoloz Kokhreidze
Nikoloz Kokhreidze

Founder & Fractional CISO

Not sure if CybrHawk XDR is right for your team?

Book a 60-minute strategy call with Nikoloz. You will get a clear roadmap to evaluate products and make a decision.

Align tool selection with your actual business goals

Right-sized for your stage (not enterprise bloat)

Not 47 options, exactly 3 that fit your needs

Stop researching, start deciding

Questions that reveal if the tool actually works

Most companies never ask these

The costs vendors hide in contracts

How to uncover real Total Cost of Ownerhship before signing

Book Session

CybrHawk XDR Description

CybrHawk XDR is an extended detection and response platform that provides threat detection, prevention, and response capabilities across enterprise environments. The platform offers visibility from endpoint to cloud infrastructure. The solution includes SIEM management capabilities that deliver real-time analysis of security events generated by network security controls. It collects, normalizes, stores, and aggregates data from various components including networks, databases, domain controllers, and other security-related systems. The platform incorporates threat hunting functionality where security experts create queries based on data and threat intelligence research to detect threats within customer environments. It includes firewall analysis capabilities to test firewall configurations, identify vulnerabilities, and ensure compliance requirements are met. CybrHawk XDR provides cloud security features including Office 365 management, cloud audit capabilities, and dark web monitoring. The platform supports incident response and management through its Security Operations Center and Command Center offerings. The solution integrates MDR, EDR, and AI technologies for data aggregation and analysis. It offers network detection and response (NDR) capabilities alongside cloud detection and response features. The platform includes hyper automation functionality and an AI-powered threat intelligence component called HawkINT.

CybrHawk XDR FAQ

Common questions about CybrHawk XDR including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

CybrHawk XDR is XDR platform for threat detection, prevention & response across enterprise developed by CybrHawk. It is a Security Operations solution designed to help security teams with AI Powered Security, Cloud Security, EDR.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools Logo
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools

Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers

Proton Pass Logo
Proton Pass

Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features

Mandos Fractional CISO Logo
Mandos Fractional CISO

Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
513
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
458
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
286
Honeypots & Deception
Honeypots and cyber deception solution that simulate vulnerable systems to detect, divert, and analyze attacker activities in real time.
193
Security Information and Event Management
SIEM platforms for centralized security log management, correlation, alerting, and compliance reporting.
148
View All Categories →

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow

Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform

13
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds

A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.

7
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform

AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance

5
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence

Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure

5
Mandos Brief Logo
Mandos Brief

Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership

5
View Popular Tools →