Alert Logic Fortra XDR Description

Alert Logic Fortra XDR is a managed extended detection and response service that provides continuous monitoring and threat detection across identity, network, cloud, and endpoint environments. The service operates on a managed model that combines technology with security operations center expertise rather than offering tools alone. The platform monitors environments continuously with a 15-minute service level agreement for addressing critical and high-severity incidents. It utilizes a lightweight endpoint agent designed for telemetry collection and provides visibility across the entire IT infrastructure including third-party vendors and sources. The service includes a unified console that displays threats and vulnerabilities across endpoints, networks, and cloud applications. It performs correlation and analysis of data from multiple sources to identify potential threats with contextual insights. The platform incorporates the Fortra Threat Brain, which analyzes data points using analytics and machine learning to detect unknown threats. Fortra XDR supports automated response capabilities for common scenarios such as host isolation through playbooks and workflows. Organizations can connect their existing EDR, network, and identity solutions to the platform for analysis by the security operations center. The service includes designated security analysts who work as extensions of customer IT and security teams, along with threat hunting capabilities that investigate indicators of compromise and identify vulnerabilities before exploitation occurs. Real-time dashboards provide views of threat risk index, vulnerabilities, and security posture to enable prioritization of security improvements and incident response activities.