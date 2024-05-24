CybersecTools API access is now live!Learn More
Alert Logic Fortra XDR Logo

Alert Logic Fortra XDR

by Alert Logic

Managed XDR service with 24/7 monitoring across endpoints, networks, and cloud

Security Operations Commercial
Cloud|SMB, Mid-Market, Enterprise
Visit website
Compare
Compare
0
Explore Security Operations24 AlternativesCompareStacksMarket MapExplore All Tools
APIBuild market maps, track competitors, monitor vendorsRequest API Access

Alert Logic Fortra XDR Description

Alert Logic Fortra XDR is a managed extended detection and response service that provides continuous monitoring and threat detection across identity, network, cloud, and endpoint environments. The service operates on a managed model that combines technology with security operations center expertise rather than offering tools alone. The platform monitors environments continuously with a 15-minute service level agreement for addressing critical and high-severity incidents. It utilizes a lightweight endpoint agent designed for telemetry collection and provides visibility across the entire IT infrastructure including third-party vendors and sources. The service includes a unified console that displays threats and vulnerabilities across endpoints, networks, and cloud applications. It performs correlation and analysis of data from multiple sources to identify potential threats with contextual insights. The platform incorporates the Fortra Threat Brain, which analyzes data points using analytics and machine learning to detect unknown threats. Fortra XDR supports automated response capabilities for common scenarios such as host isolation through playbooks and workflows. Organizations can connect their existing EDR, network, and identity solutions to the platform for analysis by the security operations center. The service includes designated security analysts who work as extensions of customer IT and security teams, along with threat hunting capabilities that investigate indicators of compromise and identify vulnerabilities before exploitation occurs. Real-time dashboards provide views of threat risk index, vulnerabilities, and security posture to enable prioritization of security improvements and incident response activities.

Alert Logic Fortra XDR FAQ

Common questions about Alert Logic Fortra XDR including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Alert Logic Fortra XDR is Managed XDR service with 24/7 monitoring across endpoints, networks, and cloud developed by Alert Logic. It is a Security Operations solution designed to help security teams protect their infrastructure.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Heeler Application Security Auto-Remediation Logo
Heeler Application Security Auto-Remediation
Application Security
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools Logo
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools
Threat Management
Wiz Cloud Logo
Wiz Cloud
Cloud Security
Get Featured

ALTERNATIVES

LevelBlue Cyber Advisory Logo
LevelBlue Cyber Advisory

Managed detection and response platform combining XDR and incident response

0
LevelBlue Cybereason Logo
LevelBlue Cybereason

MDR and XDR platform with incident response capabilities

0
GoSecure Titan® Managed Extended Detection & Response (MXDR) Logo
GoSecure Titan® Managed Extended Detection & Response (MXDR)

24/7 managed XDR service with threat detection, incident response & consulting

0
Netsurion Managed Detection and Response Logo
Netsurion Managed Detection and Response

MDR service with 24x7 SOC, XDR platform, and threat hunting capabilities

0
Gradient Cyber MXDR Logo
Gradient Cyber MXDR

Managed XDR service with 24/7 SOC for mid-market threat detection & response

0

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow
Vulnerability Management
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence
Threat Management
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds
Threat Management
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform
Fabric Platform by BlackStork Logo
Fabric Platform by BlackStork
Security Operations
View Popular Tools →

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
521
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
406
Managed Detection and Response
Managed Detection and Response (MDR) services that provide 24/7 threat monitoring, detection, and response capabilities managed by security experts.
297
Multi-Factor Authentication and Single Sign-On
Multi-factor authentication (MFA) and single sign-on (SSO) solutions for secure user authentication and access control.
290
Identity Governance and Administration
Identity Governance and Administration (IGA) platforms for identity lifecycle management, access governance, role management, and compliance reporting.
282
View All Categories →

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox