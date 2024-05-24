LogSentinel XDRAIV
XDR platform with SIEM, log management, threat detection, and compliance
LogSentinel XDRAIV Description
LogSentinel XDRAIV is an Extended Detection and Response (XDR) platform that combines SIEM capabilities with log management, threat detection, and incident response functionality. The platform offers both cloud-based and on-premises deployment options. The solution provides centralized log collection, normalization, enrichment, and analysis capabilities. It integrates with external threat intelligence sources to enhance threat detection accuracy and enable identification of known malware, vulnerabilities, and malicious actors through advanced correlation. XDRAIV includes file integrity monitoring with continuous monitoring and alerting for file modifications, creating an unalterable audit trail for unauthorized changes. The platform features user behavior analysis to identify anomalies and potential threats through behavioral insights. The platform supports regulatory compliance requirements including GDPR, HIPAA, SOX, PCI-DSS, and PSD2, with automated compliance report generation. It uses a flat-fee pricing model per active user rather than volume-based pricing. XDRAIV is designed for managed security service providers (MSSPs) with multi-tenant capabilities and scalability options. The solution includes open-source collectors and agents for deployment across various systems and complex organizational environments. Security assessment capabilities enable infrastructure vulnerability and compliance risk evaluation.
LogSentinel XDRAIV FAQ
Common questions about LogSentinel XDRAIV including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
LogSentinel XDRAIV is XDR platform with SIEM, log management, threat detection, and compliance developed by LogSentinel. It is a Security Operations solution designed to help security teams with Compliance, Incident Response, Log Management.
