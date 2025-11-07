Trend Micro Vision One Logo

Trend Micro Vision One

XDR platform for endpoints, servers, and cloud workloads with EDR capabilities

Security Operations
Commercial
Visit website
0

Trend Micro Vision One Description

Trend Micro Trend Vision One is an extended detection and response platform that provides security for endpoints, servers, and cloud workloads. The platform includes endpoint detection and response capabilities and extends protection across email, network, cloud, mobile, identity, IoT, and OT environments. The solution offers protection for physical servers, virtual machines, cloud instances, and containers across hybrid and multi-cloud environments. It supports major cloud platforms including AWS, Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud Platform with automated workload discovery. The platform provides vulnerability protection through exploit prevention, application control, and web reputation services. It includes intrusion prevention capabilities and virtual patching to address unpatched vulnerabilities. The system uses predictive file analysis and indicator of attack detection. Trend Vision One consolidates security management through a centralized console for policy management, inventory viewing, detection handling, and risk mitigation across endpoints, servers, and cloud workloads. The platform includes 24/7 managed detection and response services through Trend Micro Managed XDR. The solution supports Linux platforms and offers flexible purchasing through AWS Marketplace and Microsoft Azure Marketplace. It provides monitoring for unexpected changes, critical event identification, and security optimization for auto-scaling workloads.

FEATURED

Proton Pass Logo
Proton Pass

Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features

NordVPN Logo
NordVPN

VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection

Mandos Fractional CISO Services Logo
Mandos Fractional CISO Services

Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to accelerate sales and compliance

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
494
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
455
Honeypots & Deception
Honeypots and cyber deception solution that simulate vulnerable systems to detect, divert, and analyze attacker activities in real time.
191
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
166
Guides
Comprehensive cybersecurity guides, best practices documentation, and implementation tutorials for security professionals.
101
View All Categories →

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow

Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform

11
TestSavantAI Logo
TestSavantAI

Security platform that provides protection, monitoring and governance for enterprise generative AI applications and LLMs against various threats including prompt injection and data poisoning.

6
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds

A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.

5
Fabric Platform by BlackStork Logo
Fabric Platform by BlackStork

Fabric Platform is a cybersecurity reporting solution that automates and standardizes report generation, offering a private-cloud platform, open-source tools, and community-supported templates.

5
Mandos Brief Newsletter Logo
Mandos Brief Newsletter

A weekly newsletter providing cybersecurity leadership insights, industry updates, and strategic guidance for security professionals advancing to management positions.

5
View Popular Tools →