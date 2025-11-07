Trend Micro Vision One
XDR platform for endpoints, servers, and cloud workloads with EDR capabilities
Trend Micro Vision One Description
Trend Micro Trend Vision One is an extended detection and response platform that provides security for endpoints, servers, and cloud workloads. The platform includes endpoint detection and response capabilities and extends protection across email, network, cloud, mobile, identity, IoT, and OT environments. The solution offers protection for physical servers, virtual machines, cloud instances, and containers across hybrid and multi-cloud environments. It supports major cloud platforms including AWS, Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud Platform with automated workload discovery. The platform provides vulnerability protection through exploit prevention, application control, and web reputation services. It includes intrusion prevention capabilities and virtual patching to address unpatched vulnerabilities. The system uses predictive file analysis and indicator of attack detection. Trend Vision One consolidates security management through a centralized console for policy management, inventory viewing, detection handling, and risk mitigation across endpoints, servers, and cloud workloads. The platform includes 24/7 managed detection and response services through Trend Micro Managed XDR. The solution supports Linux platforms and offers flexible purchasing through AWS Marketplace and Microsoft Azure Marketplace. It provides monitoring for unexpected changes, critical event identification, and security optimization for auto-scaling workloads.
