Hexnode XDR
XDR platform integrated with UEM for endpoint threat detection and response
Hexnode XDR
XDR platform integrated with UEM for endpoint threat detection and response
Hexnode XDR Description
Hexnode XDR is an extended detection and response platform that provides unified endpoint security management across Windows and macOS environments. The solution integrates with Hexnode's Unified Endpoint Management (UEM) platform to deliver threat detection, investigation, and response capabilities from a single interface. The platform offers automated threat correlation that links security signals across endpoints to reveal complete attack chains. It provides contextualized alerts that are automatically enriched with endpoint data to give immediate threat context. Security teams can perform one-click remediation actions including device isolation, process termination, and file quarantine to contain threats. Hexnode XDR includes a threat hunting capability with a query engine that allows security teams to search through seven days of stored endpoint data. The platform maps detected threats to the MITRE ATT&CK framework to provide insights into attacker tactics and techniques. A unified dashboard provides real-time visibility into threats, active incidents, endpoint health, and threat trends. The solution supports automated security policy deployment through dynamic endpoint groups based on device criteria. Custom alert profiles can be configured to reduce alert noise and fatigue. All technician actions and system events are logged in an immutable audit trail for compliance and forensic purposes. The platform includes agent management capabilities with automatic updates and tamper protection. Deep scanning functionality allows verification of remediation actions and device health status.
Hexnode XDR FAQ
Common questions about Hexnode XDR including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
Hexnode XDR is XDR platform integrated with UEM for endpoint threat detection and response developed by Hexnode. It is a Security Operations solution designed to help security teams with XDR, Endpoint Security, Threat Detection.
FEATURED
Fix-first AppSec powered by agentic remediation, covering SCA, SAST & secrets.
Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers
Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features
Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs
POPULAR
Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform
Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure
A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.
AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance
Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership
TRENDING CATEGORIES
Stay Updated with Mandos Brief
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox