Hexnode XDR Description

Hexnode XDR is an extended detection and response platform that provides unified endpoint security management across Windows and macOS environments. The solution integrates with Hexnode's Unified Endpoint Management (UEM) platform to deliver threat detection, investigation, and response capabilities from a single interface. The platform offers automated threat correlation that links security signals across endpoints to reveal complete attack chains. It provides contextualized alerts that are automatically enriched with endpoint data to give immediate threat context. Security teams can perform one-click remediation actions including device isolation, process termination, and file quarantine to contain threats. Hexnode XDR includes a threat hunting capability with a query engine that allows security teams to search through seven days of stored endpoint data. The platform maps detected threats to the MITRE ATT&CK framework to provide insights into attacker tactics and techniques. A unified dashboard provides real-time visibility into threats, active incidents, endpoint health, and threat trends. The solution supports automated security policy deployment through dynamic endpoint groups based on device criteria. Custom alert profiles can be configured to reduce alert noise and fatigue. All technician actions and system events are logged in an immutable audit trail for compliance and forensic purposes. The platform includes agent management capabilities with automatic updates and tamper protection. Deep scanning functionality allows verification of remediation actions and device health status.