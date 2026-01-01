TEHTRIS XDR AI PLATFORM Logo

TEHTRIS XDR AI PLATFORM Description

TEHTRIS XDR AI PLATFORM is an Extended Detection and Response solution that uses artificial intelligence to provide automated cybersecurity protection. The platform features Cyberia, a protective and proactive AI engine designed to counter cyber threats in real-time. The platform addresses the challenge of rapidly evolving cyber threats that can change their characteristics during an attack. It provides automated counter-attack capabilities across systems and networks, recognizing that human operators cannot manually respond to all threats simultaneously. The XDR platform focuses on hyperautomation of security operations to enable cyber-resilience. It combines detection capabilities with automated response mechanisms to protect against modern cyber threats. The solution is designed for organizations that need continuous protection against attacks that occur frequently and adapt to their target environments. TEHTRIS positions the platform as a comprehensive XDR solution that leverages AI to enhance security operations and reduce the burden on security teams through automation.

TEHTRIS XDR AI PLATFORM is AI-powered XDR platform for automated threat detection and response developed by TEHTRIS. It is a Security Operations solution designed to help security teams with AI Powered Security, Endpoint Detection And Response, Real Time Monitoring.

