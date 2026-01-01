GoSecure Titan® Platform
GoSecure Titan® Platform Description
GoSecure Titan Platform is a centralized security operations platform that consolidates security data and provides visibility across an organization's security infrastructure. The platform serves as the central nervous system for GoSecure Titan Managed Extended Detection and Response (MXDR) services. The platform checks for three times more unique event types than industry standard solutions and provides operational, strategic, and tactical views across the organization. It combines automated detection capabilities with human threat hunting services to identify and mitigate threats. The platform is designed to address security operations challenges by consolidating multiple security products and services into a single interface. It provides customizable views for different security roles and use cases within an organization. GoSecure Titan Platform includes the MXDR Foundation service, which delivers expert threat hunting and mitigation services. The platform aims to help organizations detect more threats, reduce mitigation time, and lower overall security costs through consolidation. The platform supports security teams in moving beyond reactive operations toward proactive security posture management and continuous improvement processes.
GoSecure Titan® Platform FAQ
Common questions about GoSecure Titan® Platform including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
