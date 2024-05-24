HUMAN Defense Platform Description

HUMAN Human Defense Platform is a security platform that detects and prevents cyber threats across advertising, applications, and transactions. The platform analyzes over 20 trillion digital interactions weekly across 3 billion unique devices to identify fraudulent activity. The platform examines 2,500+ signals per interaction using 400+ algorithms and machine learning models to detect anomalies in milliseconds. It provides protection against bot attacks, human-led fraud, and AI agent threats across the customer journey. For advertising, the platform addresses ad fraud, click fraud, malvertising, ad quality violations, and content scraping for platforms, publishers, brands, and agencies. For applications, it offers cyberfraud defense against account takeover, fake accounts, compromised accounts, transaction abuse, and data contamination. The platform also includes client-side defense capabilities for visibility and control over client-side scripts. The platform supports multiple deployment options including edge integration with CDNs and cloud providers. It provides real-time visibility into threats and enables organizations to configure security controls based on policy and compliance requirements. The Satori threat intelligence team conducts takedowns and disruptions of cybercrime operations.