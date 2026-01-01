Xcitium Extended Detection & Response (XDR) Description

Xcitium Extended Detection and Response (XDR) is a security platform that provides unified threat detection and response capabilities across network environments. The platform operates with a 24x7x365 Security Operations Center staffed by analysts who conduct investigations and deliver threat notifications for attacker activity, malicious programs, and suspicious behavior. The platform integrates internal and external threat intelligence feeds to alert or block Indicators of Compromise. It includes Verdict Cloud integration that performs hash submission checks on process execution and delivers static analysis, kill-chain reporting, and human reverse engineering capabilities. The XDR solution enables real-time response capabilities including automated forensic collection, activity blocking, endpoint isolation from networks, custom command execution, and live responses to remote systems for remediation purposes. The platform supports proactive threat hunting through continuous log analysis to identify anomalous and suspicious activity, with environment baselining for known good behavior and alerting on pattern deviations. Incident response capabilities include in-depth forensic investigations with detailed attack activity timelines derived from digital forensics. Analysis covers artifacts such as $MFT, Windows Event Logs, Registry, and Web History. The platform provides threat neutralization and remediation support following breaches or incidents. The solution addresses alert fatigue by providing high-fidelity notifications on file-less attacks, advanced persistent threats, and privilege escalation attempts. Reporting features include threat activity details, vulnerability management, and compliance reporting insights.