Xcitium Extended Detection & Response (XDR) Logo

Xcitium Extended Detection & Response (XDR)

XDR platform with 24x7 SOC, threat detection, and automated response

Security Operations
Commercial
Visit website
Claim and verify your listing
0

Xcitium Extended Detection & Response (XDR) Description

Xcitium Extended Detection and Response (XDR) is a security platform that provides unified threat detection and response capabilities across network environments. The platform operates with a 24x7x365 Security Operations Center staffed by analysts who conduct investigations and deliver threat notifications for attacker activity, malicious programs, and suspicious behavior. The platform integrates internal and external threat intelligence feeds to alert or block Indicators of Compromise. It includes Verdict Cloud integration that performs hash submission checks on process execution and delivers static analysis, kill-chain reporting, and human reverse engineering capabilities. The XDR solution enables real-time response capabilities including automated forensic collection, activity blocking, endpoint isolation from networks, custom command execution, and live responses to remote systems for remediation purposes. The platform supports proactive threat hunting through continuous log analysis to identify anomalous and suspicious activity, with environment baselining for known good behavior and alerting on pattern deviations. Incident response capabilities include in-depth forensic investigations with detailed attack activity timelines derived from digital forensics. Analysis covers artifacts such as $MFT, Windows Event Logs, Registry, and Web History. The platform provides threat neutralization and remediation support following breaches or incidents. The solution addresses alert fatigue by providing high-fidelity notifications on file-less attacks, advanced persistent threats, and privilege escalation attempts. Reporting features include threat activity details, vulnerability management, and compliance reporting insights.

Xcitium Extended Detection & Response (XDR) FAQ

Common questions about Xcitium Extended Detection & Response (XDR) including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Xcitium Extended Detection & Response (XDR) is XDR platform with 24x7 SOC, threat detection, and automated response developed by Xcitium. It is a Security Operations solution designed to help security teams with Endpoint Security, Incident Response, Real Time Monitoring.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools Logo
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools

Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers

Proton Pass Logo
Proton Pass

Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features

NordVPN Logo
NordVPN

VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection

Mandos Fractional CISO Logo
Mandos Fractional CISO

Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
514
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
457
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
280
Honeypots & Deception
Honeypots and cyber deception solution that simulate vulnerable systems to detect, divert, and analyze attacker activities in real time.
192
Security Information and Event Management
SIEM platforms for centralized security log management, correlation, alerting, and compliance reporting.
148
View All Categories →

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow

Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform

13
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds

A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.

7
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform

AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance

5
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence

Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure

5
Mandos Brief Logo
Mandos Brief

Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership

5
View Popular Tools →