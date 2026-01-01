Seceon OTM Platform Logo

Seceon OTM Platform

All-in-one platform combining SIEM, XDR, SOAR with AI/ML threat detection

Security Operations
Commercial
Visit website
Claim and verify your listing
0

Seceon OTM Platform Description

Seceon OTM (Open Threat Management) Platform is a unified security operations platform that consolidates multiple security functions into a single solution. The platform integrates data from logs, identity management systems, networks, endpoints, clouds, and applications to provide centralized security monitoring and response capabilities. The platform includes aiSIEM for security information and event management, aiXDR for extended detection and response, and built-in security orchestration and automated response capabilities. It uses artificial intelligence and machine learning for threat analysis and detection. The platform offers real-time visibility across security infrastructure, automated threat detection, security posture monitoring, compliance reporting, and policy management. It features prebuilt playbooks and connectors for deployment, multi-tenant management capabilities for MSSPs, and asset-based licensing model. Seceon OTM addresses use cases including advanced threat detection, brute force prevention, cloud security, data exfiltration detection, DNS protection, insider threat detection, malware detection, ransomware detection, vulnerability exploit detection, and web application security. The platform is designed to reduce the need for multiple point security solutions by consolidating security operations into a single interface.

Seceon OTM Platform FAQ

Common questions about Seceon OTM Platform including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Seceon OTM Platform is All-in-one platform combining SIEM, XDR, SOAR with AI/ML threat detection developed by Seceon Inc. It is a Security Operations solution designed to help security teams with AI Powered Security, Cloud Security, Compliance.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools Logo
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools

Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers

Proton Pass Logo
Proton Pass

Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features

NordVPN Logo
NordVPN

VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection

Mandos Fractional CISO Logo
Mandos Fractional CISO

Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
514
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
457
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
280
Honeypots & Deception
Honeypots and cyber deception solution that simulate vulnerable systems to detect, divert, and analyze attacker activities in real time.
192
Security Information and Event Management
SIEM platforms for centralized security log management, correlation, alerting, and compliance reporting.
148
View All Categories →

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow

Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform

13
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds

A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.

7
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform

AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance

5
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence

Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure

5
Mandos Brief Logo
Mandos Brief

Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership

5
View Popular Tools →