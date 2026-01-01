Seceon OTM Platform Description

Seceon OTM (Open Threat Management) Platform is a unified security operations platform that consolidates multiple security functions into a single solution. The platform integrates data from logs, identity management systems, networks, endpoints, clouds, and applications to provide centralized security monitoring and response capabilities. The platform includes aiSIEM for security information and event management, aiXDR for extended detection and response, and built-in security orchestration and automated response capabilities. It uses artificial intelligence and machine learning for threat analysis and detection. The platform offers real-time visibility across security infrastructure, automated threat detection, security posture monitoring, compliance reporting, and policy management. It features prebuilt playbooks and connectors for deployment, multi-tenant management capabilities for MSSPs, and asset-based licensing model. Seceon OTM addresses use cases including advanced threat detection, brute force prevention, cloud security, data exfiltration detection, DNS protection, insider threat detection, malware detection, ransomware detection, vulnerability exploit detection, and web application security. The platform is designed to reduce the need for multiple point security solutions by consolidating security operations into a single interface.