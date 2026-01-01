Seceon OTM Platform
All-in-one platform combining SIEM, XDR, SOAR with AI/ML threat detection
Seceon OTM Platform
All-in-one platform combining SIEM, XDR, SOAR with AI/ML threat detection
Seceon OTM Platform Description
Seceon OTM (Open Threat Management) Platform is a unified security operations platform that consolidates multiple security functions into a single solution. The platform integrates data from logs, identity management systems, networks, endpoints, clouds, and applications to provide centralized security monitoring and response capabilities. The platform includes aiSIEM for security information and event management, aiXDR for extended detection and response, and built-in security orchestration and automated response capabilities. It uses artificial intelligence and machine learning for threat analysis and detection. The platform offers real-time visibility across security infrastructure, automated threat detection, security posture monitoring, compliance reporting, and policy management. It features prebuilt playbooks and connectors for deployment, multi-tenant management capabilities for MSSPs, and asset-based licensing model. Seceon OTM addresses use cases including advanced threat detection, brute force prevention, cloud security, data exfiltration detection, DNS protection, insider threat detection, malware detection, ransomware detection, vulnerability exploit detection, and web application security. The platform is designed to reduce the need for multiple point security solutions by consolidating security operations into a single interface.
Seceon OTM Platform FAQ
Common questions about Seceon OTM Platform including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
Seceon OTM Platform is All-in-one platform combining SIEM, XDR, SOAR with AI/ML threat detection developed by Seceon Inc. It is a Security Operations solution designed to help security teams with AI Powered Security, Cloud Security, Compliance.
FEATURED
Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers
Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features
VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection
Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs
Stay Updated with Mandos Brief
Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox
TRENDING CATEGORIES
POPULAR
Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform
A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.
AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance
Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure
Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership