Legato Security Intelligent, Adaptive XDR Description

Legato Security Intelligent, Adaptive XDR is an extended detection and response platform that aggregates and correlates security data from multiple tools and environments. The platform provides centralized visibility across the security infrastructure to identify threats and vulnerabilities. The solution uses machine learning algorithms to detect anomalies, assign risk levels, and prioritize threats. It operates on a tool-agnostic approach, allowing organizations to integrate security tools from different vendors into a unified platform. The XDR platform consolidates threat intelligence and streamlines security workflows to eliminate tool silos. It includes automated workflows designed to reduce manual investigation time and improve security operations center efficiency. The service includes 24/7 monitoring and proactive defense capabilities. The platform is designed to handle multi-layered attacks by providing correlation across endpoints, networks, cloud environments, and email systems. Organizations can customize their security stack by selecting tools that meet their specific requirements while maintaining unified management through the XDR platform. The solution aims to reduce false positives through data correlation and provide actionable insights for security teams.