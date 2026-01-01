Legato Security Intelligent, Adaptive XDR
XDR platform for unified threat detection, investigation, and response
Legato Security Intelligent, Adaptive XDR
XDR platform for unified threat detection, investigation, and response
Legato Security Intelligent, Adaptive XDR Description
Legato Security Intelligent, Adaptive XDR is an extended detection and response platform that aggregates and correlates security data from multiple tools and environments. The platform provides centralized visibility across the security infrastructure to identify threats and vulnerabilities. The solution uses machine learning algorithms to detect anomalies, assign risk levels, and prioritize threats. It operates on a tool-agnostic approach, allowing organizations to integrate security tools from different vendors into a unified platform. The XDR platform consolidates threat intelligence and streamlines security workflows to eliminate tool silos. It includes automated workflows designed to reduce manual investigation time and improve security operations center efficiency. The service includes 24/7 monitoring and proactive defense capabilities. The platform is designed to handle multi-layered attacks by providing correlation across endpoints, networks, cloud environments, and email systems. Organizations can customize their security stack by selecting tools that meet their specific requirements while maintaining unified management through the XDR platform. The solution aims to reduce false positives through data correlation and provide actionable insights for security teams.
Legato Security Intelligent, Adaptive XDR FAQ
Common questions about Legato Security Intelligent, Adaptive XDR including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
Legato Security Intelligent, Adaptive XDR is XDR platform for unified threat detection, investigation, and response developed by Legato Security. It is a Security Operations solution designed to help security teams with AI Powered Security, Automation, Machine Learning.
FEATURED
Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers
Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features
VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection
Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs
Stay Updated with Mandos Brief
Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox
TRENDING CATEGORIES
POPULAR
Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform
A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.
AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance
Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure
Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership