xenex xenexFoundation
Cloud-based Security Operations-as-a-Service with XDR engine and 700+ connectors
xenex xenexFoundation
Cloud-based Security Operations-as-a-Service with XDR engine and 700+ connectors
xenex xenexFoundation Description
xenexFoundation is a cloud-based Security Operations-as-a-Service platform that integrates XDR capabilities through its proprietary xenexXDR engine. The platform provides cross-layered, real-time detection and response across multiple security layers, moving beyond traditional SIEM, MDR, and EDR approaches. The service supports over 700 connectors for integrating various security solutions and data sources. The platform is technology agnostic and can integrate with most major security solutions through API support. It provides a single pane of glass interface for viewing and managing security signals from endpoint devices. The platform includes AI-driven and heuristic technologies for real-time correlation and analysis of security data. It offers risk and vulnerability meters, customizable reporting capabilities, and multi-tenancy support. The service breaks down security silos by correlating data across different security layers and tools. xenexFoundation is delivered as a managed service with white-glove support from a cybersecurity team. The platform provides transparent access to raw security information while surfacing prioritized threats through its XDR correlation capabilities. It is designed to scale with organizational needs and work with existing endpoint technologies.
xenex xenexFoundation FAQ
Common questions about xenex xenexFoundation including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
xenex xenexFoundation is Cloud-based Security Operations-as-a-Service with XDR engine and 700+ connectors developed by XeneX SOC. It is a Security Operations solution designed to help security teams with AI Powered Security, API Security, Cloud Security.
FEATURED
Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers
Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features
VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection
Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs
Stay Updated with Mandos Brief
Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox
TRENDING CATEGORIES
POPULAR
Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform
A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.
AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance
Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure
Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership