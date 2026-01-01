xenex xenexFoundation Description

xenexFoundation is a cloud-based Security Operations-as-a-Service platform that integrates XDR capabilities through its proprietary xenexXDR engine. The platform provides cross-layered, real-time detection and response across multiple security layers, moving beyond traditional SIEM, MDR, and EDR approaches. The service supports over 700 connectors for integrating various security solutions and data sources. The platform is technology agnostic and can integrate with most major security solutions through API support. It provides a single pane of glass interface for viewing and managing security signals from endpoint devices. The platform includes AI-driven and heuristic technologies for real-time correlation and analysis of security data. It offers risk and vulnerability meters, customizable reporting capabilities, and multi-tenancy support. The service breaks down security silos by correlating data across different security layers and tools. xenexFoundation is delivered as a managed service with white-glove support from a cybersecurity team. The platform provides transparent access to raw security information while surfacing prioritized threats through its XDR correlation capabilities. It is designed to scale with organizational needs and work with existing endpoint technologies.