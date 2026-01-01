NetWitness Threat Detection & Response Description

NetWitness Threat Detection & Response is an extended detection and response platform that combines multiple security modules into a unified system. The platform integrates Network Detection and Response (NDR), Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR), Security Information and Event Management (SIEM), Security Orchestration and Automation (SOAR), and User Entity Behavior Analytics (UEBA) capabilities. The platform collects data from network traffic, endpoint telemetry, cloud environments, and threat intelligence sources. It uses machine learning algorithms and behavioral analysis to identify known and unknown threats while correlating attack patterns across multiple data sources. Full packet capture capabilities enable reconstruction of network sessions and monitoring of attacker movement. The system provides automated threat hunting workflows and orchestrated investigation processes. It correlates network, endpoint, and cloud data in real-time to expose attack campaigns. The platform includes automated incident response processes with documentation and audit trails. The architecture processes data volumes at scale while correlating incidents across distributed environments. Data collection uses lightweight agents to minimize system impact while providing visibility into endpoint activities and network communications. The platform manages security operations through a single interface that consolidates data from multiple sources.