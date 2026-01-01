NetWitness Threat Detection & Response
XDR platform combining NDR, EDR, SIEM, SOAR & UEBA for threat detection
NetWitness Threat Detection & Response
XDR platform combining NDR, EDR, SIEM, SOAR & UEBA for threat detection
NetWitness Threat Detection & Response Description
NetWitness Threat Detection & Response is an extended detection and response platform that combines multiple security modules into a unified system. The platform integrates Network Detection and Response (NDR), Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR), Security Information and Event Management (SIEM), Security Orchestration and Automation (SOAR), and User Entity Behavior Analytics (UEBA) capabilities. The platform collects data from network traffic, endpoint telemetry, cloud environments, and threat intelligence sources. It uses machine learning algorithms and behavioral analysis to identify known and unknown threats while correlating attack patterns across multiple data sources. Full packet capture capabilities enable reconstruction of network sessions and monitoring of attacker movement. The system provides automated threat hunting workflows and orchestrated investigation processes. It correlates network, endpoint, and cloud data in real-time to expose attack campaigns. The platform includes automated incident response processes with documentation and audit trails. The architecture processes data volumes at scale while correlating incidents across distributed environments. Data collection uses lightweight agents to minimize system impact while providing visibility into endpoint activities and network communications. The platform manages security operations through a single interface that consolidates data from multiple sources.
NetWitness Threat Detection & Response FAQ
Common questions about NetWitness Threat Detection & Response including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
NetWitness Threat Detection & Response is XDR platform combining NDR, EDR, SIEM, SOAR & UEBA for threat detection developed by NetWitness. It is a Security Operations solution designed to help security teams with Behavioral Analysis, EDR, Machine Learning.
FEATURED
Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers
Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features
VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection
Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs
Stay Updated with Mandos Brief
Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox
TRENDING CATEGORIES
POPULAR
Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform
A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.
AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance
Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure
Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership