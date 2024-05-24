Sekoia Defend Logo

Sekoia Defend

SaaS XDR platform combining threat intelligence with automated response

Security Operations Commercial
Sekoia Defend Description

Sekoia Defend is an Extended Detection and Response (XDR) platform delivered as a Software-as-a-Service solution. The platform functions as a security control tower that collects, aggregates, and processes security data in real time through a unified interface. The platform integrates cyber threat intelligence capabilities with automated incident response functionality. It centralizes various types of security data including intelligence feeds, logs, alerts, and security incidents into a single interface for analysis and management. Sekoia Defend provides preset dashboards and customizable monitoring capabilities for data visualization and analysis. The platform is designed to support both security operations center (SOC) teams and security managers by providing centralized visibility into cybersecurity data and key metrics. The XDR platform combines detection capabilities with response automation, leveraging threat intelligence to enable both anticipation of threats and automated incident handling. The solution is marketed as "SIEM RELOADED" and positions itself as an evolution of traditional security information and event management approaches.

Sekoia Defend FAQ

Common questions about Sekoia Defend including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Sekoia Defend is SaaS XDR platform combining threat intelligence with automated response developed by Sekoia.io. It is a Security Operations solution designed to help security teams with Automation, Incident Response, Real Time Monitoring.

