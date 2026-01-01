Stellar Cyber AI-Based Open XDR Description

Stellar Cyber AI-Based Open XDR is an extended detection and response platform that combines network detection and response (NDR) capabilities with integration of Active Directory and firewall events. The platform provides a unified security operations and analytics solution designed to detect and respond to threats across multiple security tools and systems. The platform operates as an automation-driven SecOps platform that analyzes network traffic alongside security events from integrated systems. It provides real-time threat analysis and visibility across diverse environments through a centralized dashboard interface. The system is designed to manage multiple security tools from a single interface. The platform includes network traffic analysis capabilities and integrates with existing security infrastructure including Active Directory and firewall systems. It provides analytics and threat detection functionality that operates across these integrated data sources. The solution is designed to scale across organizations of different sizes and adapt to various environment configurations. The platform can be deployed alongside managed detection and response services and includes automated response capabilities. It provides visibility into security events and threats through its centralized management interface, enabling security teams to monitor and coordinate security operations from a unified platform.