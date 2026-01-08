Trellix Wise Logo

Trellix Wise

GenAI-powered security operations platform for automated alert investigation

Security Operations
Commercial
Trellix Wise Description

Trellix Wise is a security operations platform that uses generative AI to automate alert investigation and threat detection. The platform is built on AI modeling and machine learning capabilities developed over multiple decades. The system automatically investigates alerts and provides automated escalations with contextual information. It includes conversational AI capabilities that allow security teams to use natural language prompts for threat hunting and investigation activities. Trellix Wise processes threat intelligence from 68 billion queries daily across more than 100 million endpoints. The platform's workflows and analytics are trained on over 1.5 petabytes of data. It integrates with third-party security tools and provides real-time threat intelligence. The platform includes features for investigation automation, remediation workflows, and dashboards that track time savings and analyst efficiency metrics. It is designed to work with security teams of varying experience levels and aims to reduce mean time to detect (MTTD) and mean time to respond (MTTR). Trellix Wise integrates with the Trellix XDR Platform and EDR solution. The GenAI capabilities are built on Amazon Bedrock and supported by the Trellix Advanced Research Center.

Trellix Wise is GenAI-powered security operations platform for automated alert investigation developed by Trellix. It is a Security Operations solution designed to help security teams with AI Powered Security, Analytics, Automation.

