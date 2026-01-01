LevelBlue USM Anywhere
Cloud-based XDR platform for unified security monitoring and threat detection
LevelBlue USM Anywhere Description
LevelBlue USM Anywhere is a cloud-based Extended Detection and Response (XDR) platform that provides unified security monitoring and threat detection capabilities. The platform is designed to deliver security visibility and control across hybrid and cloud environments. The product combines multiple security functions into a single platform, including security information and event management, threat detection, and incident response capabilities. It operates as part of LevelBlue's security operations platform portfolio. USM Anywhere is accessible through a web-based console and integrates with LevelBlue's broader security ecosystem, including their SpiderLabs threat intelligence research team. The platform supports organizations across various industries including education, financial services, government, healthcare, retail, hospitality, legal, manufacturing, technology, and energy sectors. The solution is positioned to help organizations meet various compliance requirements including CMMC, FISMA, GDPR, GLBA, HIPAA, ISO, and SOX. It provides security monitoring capabilities for both on-premises and cloud infrastructure. LevelBlue offers the platform alongside managed detection and response services, incident response support, and access to their 24-hour security hotlines for breach assistance across multiple regions including Americas, EMEA, Australia, and Singapore.
