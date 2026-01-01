CybrHawk The Platform Logo

CybrHawk The Platform is an Open XDR security operations platform that consolidates multiple detection and response capabilities. The platform includes SIEM XDR functionality that integrates intrusion detection systems, intelligence risk analysis, behavioral analytics, and machine learning for threat detection across enterprise environments. The platform provides network detection and response (NDR) capabilities for monitoring network traffic and identifying threats. It includes cloud detection and response features for securing cloud environments, and offers digital forensics and incident response tools for investigating security incidents. CybrHawk incorporates HawkINT, an AI-powered threat intelligence platform that delivers threat intelligence data. The platform supports continuous threat hunting through custom hunting queries based on data analysis and threat intelligence feeds. It provides enterprise-wide visibility by analyzing data from multiple sources to detect sophisticated attacks. The platform includes hyper automation capabilities through CybrHawk Hyper Ops for automating security operations workflows. It offers an Autonomous SOC feature that combines security operations center and command center functionality. The incident response component, IR One, provides tools for managing and responding to security incidents. The platform is designed to replace legacy security infrastructure with a unified approach to detection, response, and security operations management across endpoints, networks, and cloud environments.

CybrHawk The Platform is Open XDR platform with SIEM, NDR, cloud detection, and threat intelligence developed by CybrHawk. It is a Security Operations solution designed to help security teams with AI Powered Security, Cloud Security, Digital Forensics.

