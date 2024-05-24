HUMAN Application Protection Description

HUMAN Application Protection is a suite of enterprise solutions designed to detect and mitigate malicious traffic across the customer journey. The platform addresses threats from bots, AI agents, and human-driven fraud while securing client-side scripts. The suite includes three main products: Cyberfraud Defense for protecting against the full lifecycle of digital attacks and fraud with investigative intelligence; AgenticTrust for understanding and governing consumer AI agent behavior across customer interactions; and Client-Side Defense for visibility and control over browser-side script actions. The platform processes over 20 trillion digital interactions weekly across 3 billion unique devices. The HUMAN Decision Engine examines 2,500+ signals per interaction and uses 400+ algorithms and adaptive machine learning models for threat detection and decisioning in milliseconds. The solution provides visibility into automated scraping traffic, enables control over bot and AI agent interactions, and blocks risky client-side behavior without disrupting site functionality. The Satori Threat Intelligence and Research Team supports the platform by uncovering and analyzing cyberthreats and fraud schemes.