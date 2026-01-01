Upstream Platform
Cloud-based XDR platform for connected vehicles and smart mobility ecosystems
Upstream Platform
Upstream Platform Description
Upstream Platform is a cloud-based extended detection and response solution designed for connected vehicles, IoT devices, and smart mobility applications. The platform operates as an agentless system that ingests, parses, and normalizes automotive data streams from telematics, sensors, API traffic, and IT/OT events across millions of vehicles and devices. The platform creates digital twins that provide live representations of vehicles, components, IoT devices, charging stations, and mobility applications. It employs rule-based detection for known threats using a pre-built catalog defined by automotive experts, and machine learning models for anomaly detection of unknown risks. The platform includes Ocean AI, an AI layer that enables cybersecurity analysts and SOC teams to investigate cyber risks through a conversational interface. It provides no-code tools for creating custom user-defined detectors without requiring development work. The solution addresses multiple use cases including cybersecurity detection and response, proactive quality detection for reducing recalls and warranty costs, API security monitoring with OWASP API Security Top 10 coverage, and fraud management for detecting activities that bypass subscription fees or manipulate vehicles for warranty gains. Professional services include a managed Vehicle and Mobility SOC for dedicated monitoring and investigation, and cyber threat intelligence services that provide HBOM and SBOM risk analysis, deep and dark web monitoring, and automotive-specific threat intelligence.
