Darktrace ActiveAI Security Platform Logo

Darktrace ActiveAI Security Platform

AI-powered XDR platform for threat detection and autonomous response

Security Operations
Commercial
Visit website
Claim and verify your listing
0

Darktrace ActiveAI Security Platform Description

Darktrace ActiveAI Security Platform is an extended detection and response solution that uses self-learning AI to detect and respond to cyber threats across an organization's digital infrastructure. The platform learns normal behavior patterns within an environment to identify both known and novel threats without relying on signatures or prior knowledge of attack patterns. The platform provides coverage across multiple security domains including email, identity, network, cloud, endpoint, and operational technology (OT) environments. It offers real-time threat detection capabilities that analyze communications, devices, people, locations, clouds, and equipment to identify anomalous activity. The system includes autonomous response capabilities that can take targeted actions to stop threats without disrupting normal business operations. A Cyber AI Analyst component performs automated investigation and correlation of security incidents across the entire organization. The platform integrates third-party alerts and threat intelligence feeds to enhance detection capabilities. It provides managed services including managed threat detection, managed detection and response, and security operations support. Additional capabilities include proactive exposure management, attack surface management, incident readiness and recovery, and forensic acquisition and investigation features. The platform is designed to adapt as the business environment evolves, providing continuous protection across hybrid and multi-cloud environments.

Darktrace ActiveAI Security Platform FAQ

Common questions about Darktrace ActiveAI Security Platform including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Darktrace ActiveAI Security Platform is AI-powered XDR platform for threat detection and autonomous response developed by Darktrace. It is a Security Operations solution designed to help security teams with AI Powered Security, Anomaly Detection, Cloud Security.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools Logo
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools

Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers

Proton Pass Logo
Proton Pass

Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features

NordVPN Logo
NordVPN

VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection

Mandos Fractional CISO Logo
Mandos Fractional CISO

Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
514
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
457
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
280
Honeypots & Deception
Honeypots and cyber deception solution that simulate vulnerable systems to detect, divert, and analyze attacker activities in real time.
192
Security Information and Event Management
SIEM platforms for centralized security log management, correlation, alerting, and compliance reporting.
148
View All Categories →

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow

Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform

13
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds

A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.

7
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform

AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance

5
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence

Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure

5
Mandos Brief Logo
Mandos Brief

Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership

5
View Popular Tools →