Darktrace ActiveAI Security Platform Description

Darktrace ActiveAI Security Platform is an extended detection and response solution that uses self-learning AI to detect and respond to cyber threats across an organization's digital infrastructure. The platform learns normal behavior patterns within an environment to identify both known and novel threats without relying on signatures or prior knowledge of attack patterns. The platform provides coverage across multiple security domains including email, identity, network, cloud, endpoint, and operational technology (OT) environments. It offers real-time threat detection capabilities that analyze communications, devices, people, locations, clouds, and equipment to identify anomalous activity. The system includes autonomous response capabilities that can take targeted actions to stop threats without disrupting normal business operations. A Cyber AI Analyst component performs automated investigation and correlation of security incidents across the entire organization. The platform integrates third-party alerts and threat intelligence feeds to enhance detection capabilities. It provides managed services including managed threat detection, managed detection and response, and security operations support. Additional capabilities include proactive exposure management, attack surface management, incident readiness and recovery, and forensic acquisition and investigation features. The platform is designed to adapt as the business environment evolves, providing continuous protection across hybrid and multi-cloud environments.