Digital Hands CyGuard Maestro™ Description

CyGuard Maestro is an open-XDR security fabric that serves as the underlying platform for Digital Hands' managed security services, including Managed Detection and Response (MDR) and Managed SIEM. The platform unifies threat intelligence, automation, and human-led playbooks to support detection and response operations. The system connects multiple data sources and security tools into a unified platform, performing data normalization, contextualization, de-duplication, and enrichment across the security stack. It processes security data to reduce alert noise and filter high-fidelity alerts for analyst review. CyGuard Maestro includes operator-built playbooks designed from real-world SOC analyst decisions rather than generic automation scripts. The platform automates response actions across integrated tools and platforms, handling tasks from containment to remediation. It incorporates threat intelligence and user behavior analytics to detect anomalies and adapt to emerging attack techniques. The platform is embedded into Digital Hands services by default without additional licensing fees. It supports a composable security model that integrates with existing security tools and infrastructure, allowing organizations to use their own technologies or Digital Hands solutions without requiring replacement of existing systems.