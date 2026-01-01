Vectra AI Managed Extended Detection and Response (MXDR) Logo

Vectra AI Managed Extended Detection and Response (MXDR)

AI-driven MXDR service with 24x7 monitoring, threat hunting, and response

Security Operations
Commercial
Visit website
Claim and verify your listing
0

Vectra AI Managed Extended Detection and Response (MXDR) Description

Vectra AI Managed Extended Detection and Response (MXDR) is a managed security service that provides 24x7x365 monitoring, detection, and response capabilities across multiple attack surfaces. The service utilizes AI-driven Attack Signal Intelligence to reduce alert noise and identify actual attacks across identity, public cloud, SaaS, and data center networks. The service offers both full management and co-management options based on SOC maturity levels. Vectra MXDR analysts monitor malicious activity surfaced within the Vectra AI Platform and provide remote response and remediation capabilities, including full endpoint remediation. The service integrates with existing security technology stacks to provide unified threat detection and response. Key capabilities include proactive threat hunting, collaborative investigations through in-app communication, customized incident response playbooks, and crowdsourced attacker behavior analytics from hundreds of MXDR threat hunters. The service also provides managed security policy configuration, brand reputation monitoring, and forensic investigations. Vectra MXDR consolidates multiple aspects of threat detection and response into a single unified service, eliminating the need for multiple providers. The service is designed to scale with organizational needs and provides coverage across various security technologies and platforms.

Vectra AI Managed Extended Detection and Response (MXDR) FAQ

Common questions about Vectra AI Managed Extended Detection and Response (MXDR) including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Vectra AI Managed Extended Detection and Response (MXDR) is AI-driven MXDR service with 24x7 monitoring, threat hunting, and response developed by Vectra AI. It is a Security Operations solution designed to help security teams with AI Powered Security, Endpoint Detection And Response, Incident Response.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools Logo
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools

Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers

Proton Pass Logo
Proton Pass

Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features

NordVPN Logo
NordVPN

VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection

Mandos Fractional CISO Logo
Mandos Fractional CISO

Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
514
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
457
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
280
Honeypots & Deception
Honeypots and cyber deception solution that simulate vulnerable systems to detect, divert, and analyze attacker activities in real time.
192
Security Information and Event Management
SIEM platforms for centralized security log management, correlation, alerting, and compliance reporting.
148
View All Categories →

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow

Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform

13
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds

A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.

7
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform

AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance

5
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence

Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure

5
Mandos Brief Logo
Mandos Brief

Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership

5
View Popular Tools →