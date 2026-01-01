Vectra AI Managed Extended Detection and Response (MXDR) Description

Vectra AI Managed Extended Detection and Response (MXDR) is a managed security service that provides 24x7x365 monitoring, detection, and response capabilities across multiple attack surfaces. The service utilizes AI-driven Attack Signal Intelligence to reduce alert noise and identify actual attacks across identity, public cloud, SaaS, and data center networks. The service offers both full management and co-management options based on SOC maturity levels. Vectra MXDR analysts monitor malicious activity surfaced within the Vectra AI Platform and provide remote response and remediation capabilities, including full endpoint remediation. The service integrates with existing security technology stacks to provide unified threat detection and response. Key capabilities include proactive threat hunting, collaborative investigations through in-app communication, customized incident response playbooks, and crowdsourced attacker behavior analytics from hundreds of MXDR threat hunters. The service also provides managed security policy configuration, brand reputation monitoring, and forensic investigations. Vectra MXDR consolidates multiple aspects of threat detection and response into a single unified service, eliminating the need for multiple providers. The service is designed to scale with organizational needs and provides coverage across various security technologies and platforms.