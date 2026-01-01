Vectra AI Managed Extended Detection and Response (MXDR)
AI-driven MXDR service with 24x7 monitoring, threat hunting, and response
Vectra AI Managed Extended Detection and Response (MXDR)
AI-driven MXDR service with 24x7 monitoring, threat hunting, and response
Vectra AI Managed Extended Detection and Response (MXDR) Description
Vectra AI Managed Extended Detection and Response (MXDR) is a managed security service that provides 24x7x365 monitoring, detection, and response capabilities across multiple attack surfaces. The service utilizes AI-driven Attack Signal Intelligence to reduce alert noise and identify actual attacks across identity, public cloud, SaaS, and data center networks. The service offers both full management and co-management options based on SOC maturity levels. Vectra MXDR analysts monitor malicious activity surfaced within the Vectra AI Platform and provide remote response and remediation capabilities, including full endpoint remediation. The service integrates with existing security technology stacks to provide unified threat detection and response. Key capabilities include proactive threat hunting, collaborative investigations through in-app communication, customized incident response playbooks, and crowdsourced attacker behavior analytics from hundreds of MXDR threat hunters. The service also provides managed security policy configuration, brand reputation monitoring, and forensic investigations. Vectra MXDR consolidates multiple aspects of threat detection and response into a single unified service, eliminating the need for multiple providers. The service is designed to scale with organizational needs and provides coverage across various security technologies and platforms.
Vectra AI Managed Extended Detection and Response (MXDR) FAQ
Common questions about Vectra AI Managed Extended Detection and Response (MXDR) including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
Vectra AI Managed Extended Detection and Response (MXDR) is AI-driven MXDR service with 24x7 monitoring, threat hunting, and response developed by Vectra AI. It is a Security Operations solution designed to help security teams with AI Powered Security, Endpoint Detection And Response, Incident Response.
FEATURED
Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers
Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features
VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection
Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs
Stay Updated with Mandos Brief
Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox
TRENDING CATEGORIES
POPULAR
Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform
A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.
AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance
Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure
Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership