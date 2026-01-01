Cynet Unified Protection
Unified XDR platform with AI detection, automated response, and 24x7 MDR service
Cynet Unified Protection
Unified XDR platform with AI detection, automated response, and 24x7 MDR service
Cynet Unified Protection Description
Cynet Unified Protection is an extended detection and response platform that consolidates multiple security capabilities into a single solution. The platform provides protection across endpoints, networks, users, identities, email, mobile devices, cloud environments, and SaaS applications. The platform includes CyAI, an AI engine that analyzes threat data to automate investigation and response processes. It features built-in Security Orchestration, Automation, and Response (SOAR) capabilities with predefined playbooks that automatically isolate infected systems, block malicious traffic, and eliminate threats. Cynet includes CyOps, a 24x7 Managed Detection and Response (MDR) service where security experts monitor environments, investigate alerts, and respond to detected threats in real-time. The platform operates through a single agent deployment and provides management through a multi-tenant console. The platform connects with existing IT and security tools through hundreds of APIs and over 80 built-in integrations, ingesting data from more than 50 data sources. Integration categories include RMM, PSA, Identity, SIEM, Cloud, and SOAR platforms. The system provides automated detection, investigation, and remediation capabilities across the protected environment.
Cynet Unified Protection FAQ
Common questions about Cynet Unified Protection including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
Cynet Unified Protection is Unified XDR platform with AI detection, automated response, and 24x7 MDR service developed by Cynet. It is a Security Operations solution designed to help security teams with AI Powered Security, Cloud Security, Email Security.
FEATURED
Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers
Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features
VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection
Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs
Stay Updated with Mandos Brief
Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox
TRENDING CATEGORIES
POPULAR
Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform
A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.
AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance
Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure
Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership