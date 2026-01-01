Cynet Unified Protection Logo

Cynet Unified Protection is an extended detection and response platform that consolidates multiple security capabilities into a single solution. The platform provides protection across endpoints, networks, users, identities, email, mobile devices, cloud environments, and SaaS applications. The platform includes CyAI, an AI engine that analyzes threat data to automate investigation and response processes. It features built-in Security Orchestration, Automation, and Response (SOAR) capabilities with predefined playbooks that automatically isolate infected systems, block malicious traffic, and eliminate threats. Cynet includes CyOps, a 24x7 Managed Detection and Response (MDR) service where security experts monitor environments, investigate alerts, and respond to detected threats in real-time. The platform operates through a single agent deployment and provides management through a multi-tenant console. The platform connects with existing IT and security tools through hundreds of APIs and over 80 built-in integrations, ingesting data from more than 50 data sources. Integration categories include RMM, PSA, Identity, SIEM, Cloud, and SOAR platforms. The system provides automated detection, investigation, and remediation capabilities across the protected environment.

Cynet Unified Protection is Unified XDR platform with AI detection, automated response, and 24x7 MDR service developed by Cynet. It is a Security Operations solution designed to help security teams with AI Powered Security, Cloud Security, Email Security.

