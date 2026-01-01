NetWitness Cybersecurity
Integrated XDR platform combining NDR, SIEM, EDR, and SOAR capabilities
NetWitness Cybersecurity Description
NetWitness Cybersecurity is an integrated threat detection and response platform that combines multiple security modules into a unified solution. The platform provides network detection and response (NDR) capabilities with full-packet capture, metadata, and netflow analysis across on-premises, cloud, and virtual infrastructures. The SIEM module offers visibility into log data across IT environments for threat detection and compliance support. The endpoint detection and response (EDR) component monitors endpoint activity to detect malware and non-malware attacks. The platform includes security orchestration, automation, and response (SOAR) functionality to improve security operations center efficiency. NetWitness captures logs, packets, and endpoint signals to provide forensic-grade visibility and reconstruct threat activity across hybrid environments. The platform uses machine learning and behavioral analytics to detect threats in real time and connects events across the environment to reveal attack scope. The solution supports integration with Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) technologies and includes user entity data analytics capabilities. NetWitness serves enterprise and government customers across multiple industries including energy, finance, healthcare, retail, telecommunications, and transportation sectors.
NetWitness Cybersecurity FAQ
