Nuix Adaptive Security
Real-time threat detection and response platform for internal and external threats
Nuix Adaptive Security
Real-time threat detection and response platform for internal and external threats
Nuix Adaptive Security Description
Nuix Adaptive Security is a threat detection and response platform that monitors and protects against internal and external security threats in real-time. The platform provides continuous monitoring of live and historical activities across enterprise environments to identify potential security incidents. The system enables organizations to detect security threats, isolate affected endpoints from the network, and record digital behaviors to identify compromised devices or harmful user activities. It includes capabilities for developing custom detections and automated responses based on threat behaviors. The platform supports forensic data collection through template-driven workflows that can be initiated directly from alert triage processes. It provides a unified view of enterprise activities to support root cause analysis and threat investigation. Nuix Adaptive Security incorporates threat intelligence response capabilities and supports detection frameworks including MITRE ATT&CK. The platform addresses both external cyberthreats and insider threat scenarios through behavioral monitoring and detection capabilities. The system is designed to reduce response times by providing rapid access to security event information and enabling quick containment actions when threats are identified.
Nuix Adaptive Security FAQ
Common questions about Nuix Adaptive Security including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
Nuix Adaptive Security is Real-time threat detection and response platform for internal and external threats developed by Nuix. It is a Security Operations solution designed to help security teams with Behavioral Analysis, Digital Forensics, Endpoint Detection And Response.
FEATURED
Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers
Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features
VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection
Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs
Stay Updated with Mandos Brief
Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox
TRENDING CATEGORIES
POPULAR
Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform
A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.
AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance
Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure
Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership