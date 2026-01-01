Nuix Adaptive Security Description

Nuix Adaptive Security is a threat detection and response platform that monitors and protects against internal and external security threats in real-time. The platform provides continuous monitoring of live and historical activities across enterprise environments to identify potential security incidents. The system enables organizations to detect security threats, isolate affected endpoints from the network, and record digital behaviors to identify compromised devices or harmful user activities. It includes capabilities for developing custom detections and automated responses based on threat behaviors. The platform supports forensic data collection through template-driven workflows that can be initiated directly from alert triage processes. It provides a unified view of enterprise activities to support root cause analysis and threat investigation. Nuix Adaptive Security incorporates threat intelligence response capabilities and supports detection frameworks including MITRE ATT&CK. The platform addresses both external cyberthreats and insider threat scenarios through behavioral monitoring and detection capabilities. The system is designed to reduce response times by providing rapid access to security event information and enabling quick containment actions when threats are identified.