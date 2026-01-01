Stellar Cyber Human-Augmented Autonomous SOC Logo

Stellar Cyber Human-Augmented Autonomous SOC

AI-native SecOps platform combining SIEM, XDR, NDR, ITDR, and UEBA capabilities

Security Operations
Commercial
Visit website
Claim and verify your listing
0

Stellar Cyber Human-Augmented Autonomous SOC Description

Stellar Cyber is a security operations platform that combines multiple security capabilities into a unified system. The platform integrates AI-driven SIEM, Network Detection and Response (NDR), Identity Threat Detection and Response (ITDR), User and Entity Behavior Analytics (UEBA), Open XDR, and Multi-Layer AI technology. The platform collects and normalizes security alerts, logs, network traffic, endpoint data, and telemetry from various sources into a consistent format for analysis. It uses Multi-Layer AI to analyze data across the attack surface to detect and correlate potential cyber threats. The system includes case management functionality for investigations and automated response capabilities. Stellar Cyber provides visibility across on-premises, cloud, and IT/OT environments with out-of-the-box threat detections. The platform supports a "Bring Your Own EDR" approach, allowing organizations to integrate their existing endpoint detection and response tools without replacement. It offers flexible deployment options and is designed for both enterprise security teams and managed security service providers (MSSPs). The platform includes an AI Investigator feature for natural language threat hunting and provides centralized security event visibility across global infrastructure. It aims to improve mean time to detect (MTTD) and mean time to respond (MTTR) through automation and AI-driven analysis.

Stellar Cyber Human-Augmented Autonomous SOC FAQ

Common questions about Stellar Cyber Human-Augmented Autonomous SOC including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Stellar Cyber Human-Augmented Autonomous SOC is AI-native SecOps platform combining SIEM, XDR, NDR, ITDR, and UEBA capabilities developed by Stellar Cyber. It is a Security Operations solution designed to help security teams with AI Powered Security, Automation, Multi Cloud.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools Logo
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools

Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers

Proton Pass Logo
Proton Pass

Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features

NordVPN Logo
NordVPN

VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection

Mandos Fractional CISO Logo
Mandos Fractional CISO

Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
514
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
457
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
280
Honeypots & Deception
Honeypots and cyber deception solution that simulate vulnerable systems to detect, divert, and analyze attacker activities in real time.
192
Security Information and Event Management
SIEM platforms for centralized security log management, correlation, alerting, and compliance reporting.
148
View All Categories →

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow

Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform

13
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds

A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.

7
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform

AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance

5
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence

Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure

5
Mandos Brief Logo
Mandos Brief

Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership

5
View Popular Tools →