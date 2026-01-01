Stellar Cyber Human-Augmented Autonomous SOC Description

Stellar Cyber is a security operations platform that combines multiple security capabilities into a unified system. The platform integrates AI-driven SIEM, Network Detection and Response (NDR), Identity Threat Detection and Response (ITDR), User and Entity Behavior Analytics (UEBA), Open XDR, and Multi-Layer AI technology. The platform collects and normalizes security alerts, logs, network traffic, endpoint data, and telemetry from various sources into a consistent format for analysis. It uses Multi-Layer AI to analyze data across the attack surface to detect and correlate potential cyber threats. The system includes case management functionality for investigations and automated response capabilities. Stellar Cyber provides visibility across on-premises, cloud, and IT/OT environments with out-of-the-box threat detections. The platform supports a "Bring Your Own EDR" approach, allowing organizations to integrate their existing endpoint detection and response tools without replacement. It offers flexible deployment options and is designed for both enterprise security teams and managed security service providers (MSSPs). The platform includes an AI Investigator feature for natural language threat hunting and provides centralized security event visibility across global infrastructure. It aims to improve mean time to detect (MTTD) and mean time to respond (MTTR) through automation and AI-driven analysis.