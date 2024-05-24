LimaCharlie SecOps Cloud Platform Description

LimaCharlie SecOps Cloud Platform is a cloud-based security operations platform that provides modular building blocks for security teams. The platform includes an endpoint agent that collects EDR telemetry across Windows, Mac, Linux, Docker, ChromeOS, Chrome, and Edge environments, monitoring processes, network connections, file changes, and user behavior. The platform ingests structured data from multiple sources including JSON, Syslog, and CEFL formats through cloud-to-cloud connectors or on-premises collection. It features a detection and response engine that automates actions across endpoints, APIs, and cloud environments using YAML-based rules. Response actions trigger based on real-time event streams. LimaCharlie includes a data lake for querying historical and real-time telemetry with a rolling year of free data retention. The platform supports YARA scans on-demand or continuously, file and registry integrity monitoring, and forensic investigations across endpoint, cloud, and identity sources. The platform is API-first with 100% of functionality accessible via API. It supports infrastructure-as-code through YAML and Terraform configurations with version control and rollback capabilities. Native multi-tenancy enables MSSPs to manage multiple customer environments with isolated data and centralized rule management. AI integration is available through Model Context Protocol (MCP) server support, allowing deployment of persistent AI agents that connect to security data and workflows. The platform supports multiple LLM models and integrates AI into Python-based playbooks for automated reporting, response triggering, and pattern analysis. Data can be streamed to external destinations including S3, Google Cloud, and Slack. The platform includes an add-ons marketplace for extensions, lookups, and custom integrations.