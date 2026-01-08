Rewterz XDR Description

Rewterz XDR is an extended detection and response platform that provides security monitoring, threat detection, and incident response capabilities. The platform operates on a 24/7/365 basis to monitor security events and respond to threats across an organization's infrastructure. The solution combines XDR, MDR, and security automation services to detect and respond to security incidents. It processes over 10 million security events daily and provides coverage before, during, and after security incidents occur. Rewterz XDR is delivered by a team that includes security researchers, incident responders, engineers, and threat analysts. The company has over 16 years of experience in cybersecurity and serves more than 200 customers globally. The platform is designed to reduce the overall impact of security threats on business operations. It integrates threat intelligence capabilities to enhance detection and response activities. The solution is positioned as part of a comprehensive cybersecurity offering that includes incident response, penetration testing, threat intelligence, compromise assessment, and threat detection services. Rewterz has been recognized in KuppingerCole's 2023 Market Compass for outstanding SMB support in SOCaaS and was named to MSSP Alert's Top 250 MSSPs list for 2024.