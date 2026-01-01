Gradient Cyber Quorum™ Description

Gradient Cyber Quorum is a threat detection and response platform that provides visibility across network, endpoints, users, and cloud environments. The platform ingests and correlates data from multiple sources including on-premises network traffic, endpoint detection and response solutions, cloud applications, and identity systems. The platform uses a proprietary Quorum Collect Appliance to monitor north-south and east-west network traffic, examining packet flows for malicious activity, malware hash matches, and behavioral anomalies such as lateral movement, privilege escalation, and command and control communications. Quorum employs a cloud-based analytics engine that combines machine learning and SOC expertise to analyze threats. The system contextualizes, prioritizes, and enriches alerts and indicators of compromise with real-time intelligence to reduce false positives. The platform delivers findings through situation reports (SitReps) that provide threat analysis, explanations of criticality, step-by-step remediation recommendations, and incident status tracking. The dashboard interface is customizable with configurable tiles for different organizational roles, from executive overviews to detailed security team reports. Quorum supports governance, risk, and compliance requirements through customizable surveys, risk assessments, and reporting aligned with frameworks including NIST Cybersecurity Framework and CMMC. Data can be exported to downstream security systems to facilitate SOAR workflows.