Gradient Cyber Quorum™ Logo

Gradient Cyber Quorum™

Unified threat detection platform for network, endpoint, cloud, and user telemetry

Security Operations
Commercial
Visit website
Claim and verify your listing
0

Gradient Cyber Quorum™ Description

Gradient Cyber Quorum is a threat detection and response platform that provides visibility across network, endpoints, users, and cloud environments. The platform ingests and correlates data from multiple sources including on-premises network traffic, endpoint detection and response solutions, cloud applications, and identity systems. The platform uses a proprietary Quorum Collect Appliance to monitor north-south and east-west network traffic, examining packet flows for malicious activity, malware hash matches, and behavioral anomalies such as lateral movement, privilege escalation, and command and control communications. Quorum employs a cloud-based analytics engine that combines machine learning and SOC expertise to analyze threats. The system contextualizes, prioritizes, and enriches alerts and indicators of compromise with real-time intelligence to reduce false positives. The platform delivers findings through situation reports (SitReps) that provide threat analysis, explanations of criticality, step-by-step remediation recommendations, and incident status tracking. The dashboard interface is customizable with configurable tiles for different organizational roles, from executive overviews to detailed security team reports. Quorum supports governance, risk, and compliance requirements through customizable surveys, risk assessments, and reporting aligned with frameworks including NIST Cybersecurity Framework and CMMC. Data can be exported to downstream security systems to facilitate SOAR workflows.

Gradient Cyber Quorum™ FAQ

Common questions about Gradient Cyber Quorum™ including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Gradient Cyber Quorum™ is Unified threat detection platform for network, endpoint, cloud, and user telemetry developed by Gradient Cyber. It is a Security Operations solution designed to help security teams with Cloud Security, Compliance, Incident Response.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools Logo
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools

Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers

Proton Pass Logo
Proton Pass

Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features

NordVPN Logo
NordVPN

VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection

Mandos Fractional CISO Logo
Mandos Fractional CISO

Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
514
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
457
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
280
Honeypots & Deception
Honeypots and cyber deception solution that simulate vulnerable systems to detect, divert, and analyze attacker activities in real time.
192
Security Information and Event Management
SIEM platforms for centralized security log management, correlation, alerting, and compliance reporting.
148
View All Categories →

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow

Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform

13
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds

A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.

7
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform

AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance

5
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence

Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure

5
Mandos Brief Logo
Mandos Brief

Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership

5
View Popular Tools →